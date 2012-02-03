split testing

Tweaking Your Website? Do It Safely with Google Experiments
By Penelope Cain,
The Google Experiments feature in Google Analytics makes it easy and safe to test changes to your website. This guide will get you started.
Advertising on Google isn't cheap. AdWords A/B testing allows you to steadily improve the performance of your ads without risking your entire ad budget.
By Kerry Butters,
A report by Martin Goodson claims that most winning A/B tests are misleading. We look at the analysis and offer suggestions based on Goodson's research.
By Miles Burke,