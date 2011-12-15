How to Create Custom WordPress Shortcodes for Your Editors
WordPress
By Craig Buckler,
WordPress shortcodes provide a quick and simple way to add advanced page functionality without relying on editors to edit raw HTML. Craig explains how.
By Craig Buckler,
WordPress shortcodes provide a quick and simple way to add advanced page functionality without relying on editors to edit raw HTML. Craig explains how.
By Simon Codrington,
In this article, we show you how to create your own custom shortcodes for WordPress to allow users to add dynamic and complex functionality to their website.
By Tara Hornor,
By Craig Buckler,