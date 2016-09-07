Shiny and R: How to Add Themes and Customize Error Messages
Programming
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan explains how to link the UI and server side in a Shiny app, customize Shiny themes, and implement error messages to guide end users.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan explains how to link the UI and server side in a Shiny app, customize Shiny themes, and implement error messages to guide end users.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan looks at the commands used to build an application in Shiny — both on the UI (user interface) side and the server side.