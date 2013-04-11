Career in Project Management with This $39 Bundle
A look at the similarities and differences between Scrum and Kanban, to help Agile teams decide which approach best suits their needs.
M. David Green explores the confusion that can arise in agile methodology when story points and velocity are not used for their intended purpose.
It's common for software teams to pay lip service to an agile process while undermining agile in practice. I call these behaviors "process smells."
If you're new to scrum, the idea of using agile points to estimate seems confusing and arbitrary. Why not just use hours? In fact, points are more accurate.
Agile sprints share some features in common with a waterfall development cycle, but reducing sprints to mini waterfalls is destructive for an agile team.
In many companies, managers also serve as scrum masters. But a manager's duties fundamentally conflict with those of a scrum master.
Handled properly, daily standups can increase productivity and transparency. But the ritual can become a problem. Here are ways to avoid standup pitfalls
Following a previous project management article, this article looks more closely at Scrum, hopefully enticing you to start using it to manage your projects.