sass architecture

A Good Front-End Architecture
By Matt Carella,
Matt goes through what we need from a good front-end architecture and outlines how we can create the structure for it.
By Satheesh Kumar,
Satheesh Kumar introduces a new architecture, inspired by a number of different tools and methodologies, for helping with building large applications.
By Vinay Raghu,
Vinay Raghu looks at some different ways to structure your Sass projects, including a look at the architecture of some well-known projects.
By Cathy Dutton,
Cathy Dutton with a rundown of 8 tips to help you improve the workflow and maintenance of your Sass-based projects.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Some suggestions for organizing modules in a Sass project for easier development and maintainability. Helpful for those working on a team or on their own.