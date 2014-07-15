Managing Huge Repositories with Git
Programming
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines ways to manage huge repositories with Git, including shallow cloning, cloning a single branch, using submodules and third-party extensions.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines ways to manage huge repositories with Git, including shallow cloning, cloning a single branch, using submodules and third-party extensions.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Beegit is a new collaborative markdown editor for the browser. How does it stack up against champions like StackEdit? Read this post and find out!