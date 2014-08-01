Phpseclib: Securely Communicating with Remote Servers via PHP
PHP
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj introduces Phpseclib: a package for securely communicating with a remote server via PHP. Execute commands, list dir trees, schedule crons, and more!
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj introduces Phpseclib: a package for securely communicating with a remote server via PHP. Execute commands, list dir trees, schedule crons, and more!
By Shaumik Daityari,
There's no shortage of new things to learn in the web development world. Shaumik Daityari presents some of the best skills you can learn in a weekend