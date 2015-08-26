The Software Developer’s Guide to Getting a Job
Web
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips and tricks on how to help software developers get a job, including ways to think outside the box and take control of the process.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips and tricks on how to help software developers get a job, including ways to think outside the box and take control of the process.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith gives tips on resumes, portfolios, research & preparation for getting hired as a web dev, with expert advice from senior recruiters at Atlassian.