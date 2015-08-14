Fast Multi-language Docs with SitePoint’s RTDSphinx-PHP
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
SitePoint's RTDSphinx-PHP project is a skeleton for Sphinx that's ReadTheDocs-friendly, PHP-enabled and localization-optimized out of the box.
By Bruno Skvorc,
SitePoint's RTDSphinx-PHP project is a skeleton for Sphinx that's ReadTheDocs-friendly, PHP-enabled and localization-optimized out of the box.
By Bruno Skvorc,
ReadTheDocs is a popular platform for free hosting of Sphinx-generated project documentation. Bruno shows you how to use it when documenting PHP projects!