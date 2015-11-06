PHP-FIG, Quo Vadis?
PHP
By Deji Akala,
Deji Akala talks about the PHP-FIG, informing us of the current situation it finds itself in, and shedding some light on the "why" of it all.
By Deji Akala,
Deji Akala talks about the PHP-FIG, informing us of the current situation it finds itself in, and shedding some light on the "why" of it all.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno looks at PHP-HTTP, a project aiming to fully abstract HTTP client implementations in libraries / apps. In this tutorial, we break free from Guzzle5!