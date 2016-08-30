15 Top Prototyping Tools Go Head-to-Head
Design & UX
By Dave Kearney, Daniel Schwarz,
Dave Kearney compares the top 15 prototyping tools disrupting the design tool market today, with video overviews of each one.
By Dave Kearney, Daniel Schwarz,
Dave Kearney compares the top 15 prototyping tools disrupting the design tool market today, with video overviews of each one.
By Daniel Schwarz,
In this tutorial, Daniel teaches us about designing and prototyping with Adobe XD, and explains why it might be the most complete design tool yet.
By Alex Walker,
Visual prototyping tools are fast but lack the flexibility of hand-coded HTML prototypes. Why not both? Pingendo is a visual tool based on Bootstrap 4.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Sketch is great for UI design. Atomic is great for prototyping. But can they combine seamlessly as a Sketch and Atomic.io UI tag team?