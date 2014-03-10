Day Camp 4 Developers: PHP Application Security
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo takes a look at the new randomness functions in PHP 7, compares them to "rand", and introduces alternatives for older PHP versions.
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Ibarra Romero discusses the risks and challenges in modern web app security regarding password hashing