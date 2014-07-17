How to Build a Targeted Email List With Facebook and Quizzes
In this post, you will learn how I quickly and affordably built an email list creating a simple quiz and promoting it via a Facebook Ad campaign.
Paid versus organic? Both tactics are vital to digital marketing. In this blog post, Brad provides five reasons why to use both for solid online marketing.
Advertising on Google isn't cheap. AdWords A/B testing allows you to steadily improve the performance of your ads without risking your entire ad budget.