Building a WebRTC Video Chat Application with SimpleWebRTC
JavaScript
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael introduces SimpleWebRTC, showing how to painlessly implement WebRTC in web applications by creating a cross-browser text and video messaging app.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta demonstrates how to build a file sharing component with React and PeerJS, using WebRTC for peer-to-peer transfer.
Wern Ancheta shows us how to create a video calling app for Android with Crosswalk and PeerJS.