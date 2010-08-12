Day Camp 4 Developers: PHP Application Security
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
By SitePoint Offers,
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduces ProtonMail, a free, web-based, encrypted email service based in Switzerland.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's recent experiences with passwordless authentication have been overwhelmingly positive. Could your application and users enjoy the same benefits?
By Craig Buckler,
It's possible to create a secure system which doesn't rely on passwords, biometrics or any complicated solutions. Craig looks at the pros and cons
By Craig Buckler,
A revolutionary biometric security technology promises to end the misery of remembering multiple passwords.
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Ibarra Romero discusses the risks and challenges in modern web app security regarding password hashing
