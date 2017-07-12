Local Authentication Using Passport in Node.js
JavaScript
By Beardscript,
Paul Orac shows how Passport, Node.js, Express, and MongoDB can be used to implement local authentication with a MongoDB back end.
By Beardscript,
By Simon Holmes, Jeremy Wilken,
In this tutorial, Simon Holmes and Jeremy Wilken show how to implement Angular authentication using a REST API built with Node, Express and MongoDB.
By Beardscript,
This article shows how Passport is used to add Facebook and GitHub authentication to a Node.js application.
By Graham Cox,
Adding social login to your SPA needn't be a difficult task. Graham Cox demonstrates how to easily authenticate your users via Google and Facebook.