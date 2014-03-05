page render

Optimizing the Critical Rendering Path
Design & UX
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max explains what exactly is the critical rendering path and how we can use that knowledge to make our pages load faster and thus improve the UX.
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max explains what exactly is the critical rendering path and how we can use that knowledge to make our pages load faster and thus improve the UX.
By Louis Lazaris,
A look at how to use Filmstrip View on WebPagetest.org and how useful it can be to debug performance issues.