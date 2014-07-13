A First Look at OroCRM and Extending with Bundles
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
We take a look at OroCRM and extend it with some Symfony bundles. See how you can harness the power of Oro and tweak it to fit your needs!
Learn how to install a working instance of OroCRM on a Vagrant Homestead Improved box in this step by step guide by Bruno Skvorc