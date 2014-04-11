Optimizely A/B Testing Tools: Knowing Which is Right for You
Design & UX
By Jamie Murphy,
Jamie Murphy summarizes the tools offered by Optimizely, identifying suitable scenarios for when they could be used.
By Jamie Murphy,
Jamie Murphy summarizes the tools offered by Optimizely, identifying suitable scenarios for when they could be used.
By Jamie Murphy,
Jamie Murphy introduces five A/B testing tools for maximizing website conversions, explaining how each works so you can choose one for you or your team.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
An analysis of the features of 3 different A/B testing tools: Optimizely, Visual Webite Optimizer, and a free tool provided as part of Google Analytics.