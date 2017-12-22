Jamie's articles
How to Perform A/B Testing with Google Optimize
Design & UX
By Jamie Murphy,
Jamie Murphy shows how to use Google Optimize to make data-driven design decisions by experimenting with variations, to see which converts better.
Optimizely A/B Testing Tools: Knowing Which is Right for You
Design & UX
By Jamie Murphy,
Jamie Murphy summarizes the tools offered by Optimizely, identifying suitable scenarios for when they could be used.
5 A/B Testing Tools for Making Data-driven Design Decisions
Blogs
By Jamie Murphy,
Jamie Murphy introduces five A/B testing tools for maximizing website conversions, explaining how each works so you can choose one for you or your team.