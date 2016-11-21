opensourceweek

Groovy, an Open Source Success Story
Java
By Paul King,
The history of the Groovy programming language including technical features and aspects of its governance and community that have made it successful.
By Paul King,
The history of the Groovy programming language including technical features and aspects of its governance and community that have made it successful.
By Simon Ritter,
The Java Community Process (JCP) governs Java's future. Simon Ritter explains it and how the EC, EGs, JSRs, JEPs, the JSPA, FoU, RI, and TCK/JCK interact.