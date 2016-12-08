Beyond POJOs – Ten More Ways to Reduce Boilerplate with Lombok
Java
By Ivan Mushketyk,
How to use Lombok to reduce Java boilerplate in logging, null checks, variable definitions, concurrent code, exception handling, laziness, and more.
By Ivan Mushketyk,
How to use Lombok to reduce Java boilerplate in logging, null checks, variable definitions, concurrent code, exception handling, laziness, and more.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes quickly goes through some of the most exciting PHP 7.1 updates - come see what's new in this not-major-not-minor new version!