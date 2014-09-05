newsletters

Versioning: Behind the Scenes
Web
By Adam Roberts,
Versioning editor Adam Roberts explains how the project went from an idea, to a popular email newsletter, to a new curation community.
By Adam Roberts,
Versioning editor Adam Roberts explains how the project went from an idea, to a popular email newsletter, to a new curation community.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Email design is hard, particularly when you have to target different devices. Jacco takes a look at Campaign Monitor's intuitive new tool: Canvas.