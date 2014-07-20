Re-introducing PDO – the Right Way to Access Databases in PHP
PHP
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham re-introduces PDO ahead of the PHP 7 launch, preparing you for a transition from the soon-to-be removed insecure and deprecated mysql extension!
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham re-introduces PDO ahead of the PHP 7 launch, preparing you for a transition from the soon-to-be removed insecure and deprecated mysql extension!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here are seven mistakes PHP developers often do - from wrong database drivers to too much transparency, read this list to find out what you shouldn't do