Step Away From the Ledge: Mobile Apps Aren’t Dying
By Larry Alton,
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu shows how to animate that most popular of components in Google's Material Design, the Floating Action Bar.
By Tanay Pant,
Let's examine some common mobile app UI elements, see how a novice might typically implement them, and then look at a better way of tackling the problem.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the UX behind the Ubuntu Phone and wonders if it's unique take will be enough to secure a place in the competitive Mobile OS world.
By Lynn Wang,
Assumptions can kill your UX. Lynn Wang challenges seven super-common mobile design approaches that may be damaging your UX.
By Robin Schwartz,
Smaller screens means a smaller margin for error with your UX. Robin Schwartz walks you through her top 5 mobile UX design boo-boos.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Why did the 'Hamburger' become the common design pattern for mobile menus? We discuss why sometimes just because everyone is doing it doesn't make it right.