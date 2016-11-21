Poka Yoke – Saving Projects with Hyper-Defensive Programming
PHP
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert introduces us to the concept of poka yoke - hyper defensive programming by forcing some checks and safeguards that make our code robust and sturdy.
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert introduces us to the concept of poka yoke - hyper defensive programming by forcing some checks and safeguards that make our code robust and sturdy.
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.