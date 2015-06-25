How to Write Beautiful Sass
HTML & CSS
By Miriam Suzanne,
Clean, beautiful code should be a goal in every project. If other developers need to make a change, they should be able to understand it.
By Ashley Nolan,
Ashley Nolan introduces the features of stylelint, a flexible and well-supported CSS linting tool that can improve your team's code style and maintenance.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can get started with SCSS-Lint to help write better Sass and CSS.