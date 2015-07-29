Free as in Puppy — Open Sourcing Your JavaScript Code
JavaScript
By Christian Heilmann, Rita Zhang,
Christian Heilmann and Rita Zhang look at the benefits of releasing your code as an open source project, as well as the pitfalls to avoid.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at a range of open-source licenses and how to go about choosing one, such as MIT, Apache and GNU.