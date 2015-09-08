JavaOne 2016 – Nucleus
Java
By Nicolai Parlog,
A summary of the best JavaOne 2016 talks that discussed Java 8, Java 9 and Project Jigsaw, as well as Java EE 8.
By SitePoint Offers,
An introduction to JavaHub, the place to be during the 2015 JavaOne conference.
A selection of highlights from the JavaOne4Kids, a day of demonstrations held right before the 2015 JavaOne conference in San Francisco.
A selection of highlights from the Java and Server-side Development track at the JavaOne conference.
