Using Java Bean Validation for Method Parameters and Return Values
By Alejandro Gervasio,
Validate arguments and return values of methods and constructors with Bean Validation's ExecutableValidator and automate it with Java EE interceptors.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
A tutorial on how to use Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) / Weld and Hibernate in the development of a full-blown JPA application.
By Thorben Janssen,
10 recommendations for Java blogs you should follow in 2017. All of them provide high-quality content that will improve your understanding of Java and the frameworks you use on a daily basis.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
A tutorial on how to use Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) and Weld in Java SE, covering core features like annotations, qualifiers, and producers.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
This tutorial builds a simple Java web application with Java's Servlet API. It shows how to set the project up, create views / controllers, and deploy.