Lessons in Abstraction: What FP Can Teach OOP
Java
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Abstraction is the key to tenable code bases. Where OOP eyes abstraction with suspicion, functional programming pushes it as far as possible.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
Inversion of control is not just dependency injection - the observer and template method patterns use it as well. Study all three to become an IoC expert!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie introduces Laravel IoC and explains how it's used for dependency injection