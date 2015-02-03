Sourcehunt – Open Source Week Edition
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.
By Ezekiel Gabrielse,
This article covers how to create WordPress posts from CSV data by taking data from CSV files and turning it into WordPress posts for a custom post type.