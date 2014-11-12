iconography

What if Your Icon Choices Ruined Your Work?
Design & UX
By Catarina Borges,
Icons are about communicating meaning but meaning isn't fixed – it moves. Catarina looks at the icon choices that are causing problems for users.
By Catarina Borges,
Icons are about communicating meaning but meaning isn't fixed – it moves. Catarina looks at the icon choices that are causing problems for users.
By Annarita Tranfici,
With the multitude of devices, we no longer have complete control over how icons will look. Annarita Tranfici looks at solutions to tackle this challenge.