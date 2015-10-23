HTTP/2: Background, Performance Benefits and Implementations
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov covers the background, performance benefits and current implementations of the HTTP/2 protocol.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov covers the background, performance benefits and current implementations of the HTTP/2 protocol.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces Cloudflare, a website performance and security service, explaining how it works and how to get started using it.
By Craig Buckler,
HTTP/2 will eventually supersede HTTP/1.1. What is it? Can you use it today? Do you need to update your website? Craig Buckler provides the answers.
By Nilson Jacques,
File bundling is the norm for JS apps these days. With the adoption of the HTTP/2 protocol, Nilson Jacques asks whether its time to rethink this practice.
By Lexy Mayko,
Lexy Mayko introduces HTTP/2 and what it offers, including multiplexing, server push, header compression and binary format.