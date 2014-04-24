html5 apis

Bringing Pages to Life with the Web Animations API
By Dudley Storey,
In this tutorial Dudley Storey introduces you to the Web Animations API, which lets you construct animations and control their playback with JavaScript.
By Dudley Storey,
In this tutorial Dudley Storey introduces you to the Web Animations API, which lets you construct animations and control their playback with JavaScript.
By Lantre Barr,
Lantre Barr introduces you to the magic world of WebRTC, showing you what you can do and what are the challenges. The article also includes a demo.
By James Edwards,
James Edwards shows you how to extend the capabilities of the HTML5 drag and drop API, so it can handle multiple elements, and support keyboard interaction.
By Craig Buckler,
In the final part of his HTML5 forms series, Craig examines the Constraint Validation API and how you can write JavaScript which works in all browsers.
By Craig Buckler,
In his second article about HTML5 forms, Craig looks at the new styling selectors and properties you can use.
By Craig Buckler,
In the first of a three-part series about HTML5 forms, Craig examines the new elements and attributes to help you build a better data collection system.
By Louis Lazaris,
A roundup of learning tools, documentation, and guidelines for front-end developers.