High Availability WordPress with HyperDB
WordPress
By James George,
HyperDB is a powerful WordPress plugin that allows you to connect to multiple databases, enabling features such as failover, replication and load balancing.
By James George,
HyperDB is a powerful WordPress plugin that allows you to connect to multiple databases, enabling features such as failover, replication and load balancing.
By Vishal Biyani,
Content Delivery network ( CDN ) for faster delivery and higher availability of your content.