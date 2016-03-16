Groovy, an Open Source Success Story
Java
By Paul King,
The history of the Groovy programming language including technical features and aspects of its governance and community that have made it successful.
By Paul King,
The history of the Groovy programming language including technical features and aspects of its governance and community that have made it successful.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at Gradle, a popular build system for Java that is also part of Android Studio and gives us a quick overview of how it works