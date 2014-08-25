Meet Redwood, a Full-stack, Serverless Jamstack Framework
By Camilo Reyes,
Learn Redwood, an opinionated, full-stack framework that embraces the Jamstack, and see how easy Redwood makes it to build a CRUD app.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno talks about being a full stack developer and the required technologies to be a good jack of all trades in the modern age of web development
By Josh Althuser,
Josh Althuser explores the meaning of full stack development, and the pros and cons of hiring full stack developers.
By Christian Heilmann,
Microsoft's Christian Heilmann explains the disadvantages of being a "Full Stack Overflow" developer
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith gives tips on resumes, portfolios, research & preparation for getting hired as a web dev, with expert advice from senior recruiters at Atlassian.
By Tim Evko,
Should you specialize in a particular web field or technology, or become a jack of all trades? It's more about having an open attitude, Tim Evko says.