form styling

A Guide to HTML & CSS Forms (No Hacks!)
HTML & CSS
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz shows how to mark up forms using only HTML and CSS, covering new CSS3 options that make it easier to style inputs.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler discusses form layout in the age of CSS Grid, discussing the difficulties of laying out forms with floats and flexbox, and demonstrating the benefits of grid in terms of form layout, the possibilities it offers, and how and why to take a progressive enhancement approach to form layout.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya shows how to style form elements with the Bootstrap form component, using Bootstrap’s grid system, horizontal and inline layouts, and validation tools.