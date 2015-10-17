Extending Flarum: Adding a Web3 Address to a User’s Profile
JavaScript
By Bruno Skvorc,
Using Flarum? Extend it! In this tutorial, you'll learn how to set up a custom field that allows users to add a Web3 address to their profile.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Using Flarum? Extend it! In this tutorial, you'll learn how to set up a custom field that allows users to add a Web3 address to their profile.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to add a custom field to a Flarum user account. Users will be able to set this custom field from their profile page, and admins will be able to edit it too.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith looks at Flarum, the soon to be released PHP forum. We talk about features, installation, customization, and more!