Book Review: Practical Design Patterns in PHP
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reviews Brandon Savage's book "Practical Design Patterns in PHP" - a book of in depth explanations of over a dozen software design patterns
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reviews Brandon Savage's book "Practical Design Patterns in PHP" - a book of in depth explanations of over a dozen software design patterns
By Jeroen Meeus,
Design patterns help us write cleaner code that's easier to share, maintain and upgrade. But are they all used properly? One of the most abused ones is MVC.