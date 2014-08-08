A Crash Course of Changes to Exception Handling in PHP 7
PHP
By Ahmed Khan,
Ahmed Khan gives us a brief overview of the new exception and error classes in PHP 7, and how they can impact your future, current, and past code!
By Ahmed Khan,
Ahmed Khan gives us a brief overview of the new exception and error classes in PHP 7, and how they can impact your future, current, and past code!
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith expands on his previous "Defensive programming" post by offering more tips on making sure your apps do what they're supposed to. Check it out!
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta wraps up his validation series by showing us how we can implement custom validations with Laravel, the right way
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta explains data validation in Laravel and teaches you how to do it right - decoupled, abstracted and clean