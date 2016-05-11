Monitoring WordPress Apps with the ELK Stack
PHP
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel shows us how we can apply the ELK stack to WordPress for advanced monitoring and error logging - never stare at confusing logs again!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel shows us how we can apply the ELK stack to WordPress for advanced monitoring and error logging - never stare at confusing logs again!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman explains what the ELK stack is, how to install it, and how to make it analyze the logs of the typical LAMP stack