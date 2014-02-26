Farewell Disqus, Hello Discourse
Web
By Sarah Hawk,
SitePoint is moving its commenting system to Discourse. Community manager Sarah Hawk explains how, and why combining two communities is a win for all
By Sarah Hawk,
SitePoint is moving its commenting system to Discourse. Community manager Sarah Hawk explains how, and why combining two communities is a win for all
By Shaumik Daityari,
Using Disqus and another website as an example, this post describes the process of integrating single sign-on, or SSO.