displaying errors

A Crash Course of Changes to Exception Handling in PHP 7
PHP
By Ahmed Khan,
Ahmed Khan gives us a brief overview of the new exception and error classes in PHP 7, and how they can impact your future, current, and past code!
By Ahmed Khan,
Ahmed Khan gives us a brief overview of the new exception and error classes in PHP 7, and how they can impact your future, current, and past code!
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel shows us how we can apply the ELK stack to WordPress for advanced monitoring and error logging - never stare at confusing logs again!
By James DiGioia,
James DiGioia walks through 3 potential methods of solving the problem, as well as how to implement each one, the pros and cons, and which they're best fit.