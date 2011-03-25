disaster recovery

How to Create Disaster Plans for Websites
Web
By Jeff Smith,
Does your website or application have a disaster plan? Take a look at this post for some things to consider when thinking ahead and planning for the worst!
By Jeff Smith,
Does your website or application have a disaster plan? Take a look at this post for some things to consider when thinking ahead and planning for the worst!
By Vishal Biyani,
Content Delivery network ( CDN ) for faster delivery and higher availability of your content.
By Craig Buckler,
By John Tabita,
By Joel Falconer,
By Eric Stone,
In this topic, you're going to learn about Eric Stone's Automating Amazon EC2 Instance Backup and Recovery, Part 2 | Part 2.
By Eric Stone,
Tutorial on automating Amazon EC2 Instance Backup & Recovery covers scheduling snapshots with CRON, using EC2 API Tools, writing the backup scripts & scheduling.
By Miles Burke,