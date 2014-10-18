Achieving Modular Architecture with Forwarding Decorators
By Eugene Dementjev,
Eugene explains Forwarding Decorators: a crazy concept for approaching modularity in apps - wrapping them in other classes and recompiling everything.
By Eugene Dementjev,
Eugene explains Forwarding Decorators: a crazy concept for approaching modularity in apps - wrapping them in other classes and recompiling everything.
By Andrew Charnley,
Andrew Charnley offers a high-level overview of Igaro App, a web app framework (of his creation) which is "faster than Angular and more advanced than React"
By Daniel Sipos,
Ever heard of StackPHP? Confused by terms like HttpKernelInterface and/or Middleware? No worries - Danny breaks it down in a really newbie friendly way!
By Vildan Softic,
Expanding our Aurelia Reddit client, Aurelia core team member, Vildan Softic, demonstrates how to extend HTML by leveraging custom elements and attributes.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reviews Brandon Savage's book "Practical Design Patterns in PHP" - a book of in depth explanations of over a dozen software design patterns