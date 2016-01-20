An Introduction to the JavaScript Temporal API
JavaScript
By Craig Buckler,
Date handling in JavaScript? Ugh. It's a mess. But there's hope! Find out what the new JavaScript Temporal API will bring to a browser near you in 2021.
By Craig Buckler,
Date handling in JavaScript? Ugh. It's a mess. But there's hope! Find out what the new JavaScript Temporal API will bring to a browser near you in 2021.
By Osvaldas Valutis,
Osvaldas Valutis explains a simple technique for keeping your publish dates fresh and up to date.