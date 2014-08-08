What is a Bitcoin Node? Mining versus Validation
Blockchain
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains the concept of nodes in Bitcoin, exploring the difference between mining and validation.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains the concept of nodes in Bitcoin, exploring the difference between mining and validation.
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta wraps up his validation series by showing us how we can implement custom validations with Laravel, the right way
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta explains data validation in Laravel and teaches you how to do it right - decoupled, abstracted and clean