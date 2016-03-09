css maintenance

Optimizing CSS: ID Selectors and Other Myths
HTML & CSS
By Ivan Čurić,
Ivan Čurić covers the basics of CSS parsing, how to measure CSS selector performance, and how to deal with multiple render passing on dynamic pages.
By Ivan Čurić,
Ivan Čurić covers the basics of CSS parsing, how to measure CSS selector performance, and how to deal with multiple render passing on dynamic pages.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo speaks from experience and gives us his personal suggestions on how to deal with a messy codebase, whether it's our own old project or something inherited.